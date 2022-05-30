PLANS for the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) are progressing, with the next step being to amend Bathurst Regional Council's existing planning controls.
The community became aware of the intention to establish the BIMC in December, 2020, with the plans for the $70 million facility made public in August of the following years.
Advertisement
One of the issues it presented was the height of the building, which, at 29 metres, is more than twice the permissible height (12 metres) for the central business district.
Council released an update about the project on Monday afternoon, saying that a planning proposal had been submitted to council as part of the proposed development of a six-storey integrated medical centre and a four-storey car park.
Mayor Robert Taylor stressed that the planning proposal does not mean approval has been granted for the BIMC.
"It only seeks to amend the planning controls under the Bathurst Regional Local Environmental Plan to enable a building height and floor space ratio greater than that which is currently permissible," he said.
For the planning proposal to be progressed, council had to seek a gateway determination from the NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE).
The gateway determination from DPE under section 3.34(2) of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act has been received, meaning that the process to amend council's planning controls may proceed subject to a number of conditions.
DPE requires the planning proposal document must be updated and this must be done by the proponents of the BIMC.
Once this occurs, council has to seek approval from DPE to commence community consultation on the proposed amendment to council's planning controls.
Once DPE advises the public exhibition may commence, the planning proposal will be required to be exhibited for a minimum 28 days.
At this time the community will be invited to comment on the proposal to amend the LEP to change the height of buildings and floor space ratio provisions that apply to the land to facilitate the development of a six-storey integrated medical centre and a four-storey carpark.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.