Bathurst Giants coach Mark Kennedy still backs his squad after 107-point loss to Dubbo

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
May 31 2022 - 2:00am
HARD DAY: Brody Taylor hand-balls off the ground during the Giants' round one clash with Dubbo. Saturday's re-match in Dubbo was dominated by the Demons. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

BEWARE the sleeping Giant - despite suffering a hefty 107-point loss on Saturday that is the message that Bathurst Giants coach Mark Kennedy has issued his rivals in the Central West men's tier one competition.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

