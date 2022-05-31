Western Advocate

NSW Government to delay major projects amid surging construction costs and global labour shortage

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated May 31 2022 - 12:23am, first published 12:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tunnel vision: The new-look way we'll travel through the Blue Mountains

The state government's planned multi-billion dollar upgrade of the Great Western Highway has been shelved as NSW Premier Dom Perrottet looks to contend with surging construction costs and global labour shortages.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Deputy Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.