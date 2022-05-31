Michael Mulholland could have two horses in the newly rescheduled Wellington Cup on Friday after the nominations for the $100,000 race were revealed on Tuesday.
Dubbo Turf Club will host the Wellington Cup after rain forced Sunday's meeting to be abandoned and it will headline a huge nine-race meeting.
Mulholland has put forward Reward Seeker and Athena's Lad for Friday's racing with the trainer feeling good about both chances.
"He's up to it, he's a good fresh horse," Mulholland said of Athena's Lad.
It hasn't been the best start to the year for Wellington Race Club after they missed out on another meeting, with the Wellington Cup being abandoned for a third time after originally being planned to run in March this year.
While he is experienced, Mulholland said it has been a bit frustrating to prepare horses for meetings only to have them abandoned but he is well aware there is nothing anyone can do about it.
"It has been a little but it's part and parcel, this is the weather we've got," he said.
"This is the wettest year we've had in 20 years type thing."
Trainers will have to wait just under a week before running the Wellington Cup and Mulholland admitted the rescheduling of the race has actually helped Reward Seeker.
"The extra week has helped me actually because I was tossing up whether to run him over the 1700m," he said.
"But it's back to a 1600m now."
The Wellington Cup will also act as a qualifier for The Big Dance, a $2 million race to be held at Royal Randwick on November 1 featuring some of the winners and second-placed horses from Country Cup races across the state.
Trainers such as Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, Bjorn Baker, Kris Lees and Annabel Neasham could all also have horses run in the $100,000 Cup.
A total of 24 nominations were received for the Wellington Cup but the field will be cut down to 12 later in the week with six emergencies on standby.
The final fields for Friday's racing will be released later in the week.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
