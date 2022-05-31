CALLING all race fans: tickets for the Bathurst 1000 are about to go on sale.
Supercars has advised that the event will be a return to normal in 2022, with the usual off-track entertainment scheduled for October after several years of pandemic disruption.
Advertisement
Fans will be able to enjoy the drivers' parade and autograph session in the central business district ahead of the Great Race, along with a precinct filled with merchandise, team and sponsor displays at Mount Panorama.
For those looking to enjoy the on-track action, trackside tickets, paddock passes, priority parking and reserved grandstand seating located along the main straight at the bottom of the mountain and one covered grandstand at the famous first turn all go on sale to the general public from 3pm AEST today (June 1).
Remaining campsites on the mountain will go on sale on June 7.
"It's pleasing to see so many fans have already locked in their spots on the mountain for this year's event, which in 2022 returns to its traditional October dates," Bathurst 1000 event manager Ryan Jones said.
"We encourage fans planning on heading out to purchase tickets as soon as possible to ensure they are trackside on October 9 to see this year's King of the Mountain crowned."
Visit the Supercars website for more information about tickets.
This year's Great Race will feature some of the sport's greatest ever drivers including 2020 winner and defending Supercars Champion Shane van Gisbergen along with reigning Bathurst 1000 champions Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth, who in 2022 will be racing against each other in a Commodore and Mustang.
Bathurst legend Greg Murphy and fellow Kiwi Richie Stanaway will join this year's race in a Boost Mobile backed Erebus wildcard, alongside the newly announced Ford Mustang wildcard that will be driven by born and bred Bathurst local Michael Anderson, a debutant in this year's race.
Past winners David Reynolds, Will Davison, Mark Winterbottom and Nick Percat will also take to the grid alongside up and coming stars like 2021 podium-winning rookie Brodie Kostecki and Ford's Cam Waters, who is still chasing his maiden Bathurst victory.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.