Resorting to IVF is often the last option women want to take when trying to start a family.
It's emotionally taxing, takes a physical toll on the body and is an extremely expensive process.
To help ease the pressure on families going through IVF, the NSW Government will be offering a cash rebate of up to $2000 to eligible women as part of the 2022-23 budget, and Spring Hill resident Jane Morris said this is a big step in the right direction.
Ms Morris knows first hand the heartache of struggling to have a baby and after nine rounds of IVF before her daughter Poppy came along, she's experienced the financial impact as well.
"The financial side of it is taxing, I think people would have a real eye-opener to know what the out of pocket expenses were for IVF," she said.
"The out of pocket expense for the actual procedure is one thing but then there's a lot of added procedures on that.
"Once you do get to a certain out of pocket stage the government Medicare does step up what you're rebates are, but for the average person, quite often, IVF's unaffordable."
In an Australian first, about 12,000 women using private fertility clinics will benefit from the rebate, and another 6,180 women will be given access to publicly supported IVF treatment under the $80 million package.
While the $2000 rebate won't open until January 1, 2023, women who have undergone an eligible procedure from October 1, 2022 will be able to submit a claim when the rebate scheme opens.
Ms Morris said the rebate is huge for women looking to go down the IVF path and she hopes it eases some of the pressure during such a taxing time.
After a long road to bringing Poppy into the world, Ms Morris fell pregnant naturally, and quite quickly, with her second daughter Stella.
She hopes the rebate might be enough to help a couple on the fence about IVF to start their family.
"I definitely think it's a step in the right direction, I think it's piece of mind and it might be the final kick people need to get them over the line so they can go and seek medical treatment," she said.
"I actually feel relieved for people that will be able to access that and start their journeys, it's huge."
The rebate scheme will initially be open to 12,000 eligible women, before an evaluation is completed to ensure private fees have remained low and competitive before any extension is considered.
The NSW Government will also advocate with the Commonwealth to lower the cost of IVF for all families across Australia.
