Toole not spooked by Coalition's federal election wipeout

THE Coalition's wipeout at last month's federal election isn't filling state Member for Bathurst Paul Toole with foreboding ahead of the NSW election next March.
Mr Toole, who became NSW Nationals leader and Deputy Premier in October last year following the resignation of John Barilaro, believes it is an MP's performance in their electorate that will decide their fate and he says he is keen to work with the new Albanese government.
The federal Coalition lost power and a number of Sydney seats at last month's election in what some commentators have described as a turning away from the conservative parties.
"The federal government and the state government are very separate," Mr Toole said of the result.
"I think, at the end of the day, local members have got to continue to be listening to their community and addressing those matters that are of concern to them."
Mr Toole pointed out that the National Party did not lose a seat in the federal election.
"Strong representation is important," he said. "That's what I'd be expecting from my NSW Nationals members to be continuing for their electorates."
The Bathurst MP said he was keen to work with the Albanese government to "ensure that regional NSW is the focus of their attention".
"This [NSW] government has a strong vision for regional NSW and I want to ensure that the federal government shares that vision by delivering projects that are important to our community," he said.
Following last month's election loss, there was talk of tensions between the Liberals and Nationals over the philosophical future of the Coalition.
Mr Toole said there will be times when the Liberals and Nationals in the NSW Coalition don't agree, but "what's important is making sure we get the outcomes that are going to be beneficial for people right across the state".
He said the National Party "will continue to stand up for regional NSW and work in the interests of the people in those communities".
