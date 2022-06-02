Western Advocate

Bathurst Uniting Support Services want community to address short-term housing crisis

Rachel Chamberlain
June 2 2022 - 6:00pm
Bathurst Uniting Support Services coordinator Julie Fry with Gavin Squires, Maree Wilsmore and Mark Martin, who help with programs. Photo: RACHEL CHAMBERLAIN

THE city's homelessness crisis is growing, with the volunteer-run Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS) seeing an increasing demand for help as the weather grows colder.

