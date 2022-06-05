Hockey championships a hit with players

Cooke Hockey Complex was the venue for the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges state-wide hockey competition on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Hundreds of students from across NSW attended with players travelling from as far as Lismore, Sydney, Orange and Dubbo.
Despite playing in blizzard conditions all players had a great time, with visitors to the city impressed with facilities Bathurst had to offer.
