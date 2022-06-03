Western Advocate
Photos

Bathurst residents raising funds with their four-legged friends

AR
By Amy Rees
June 3 2022 - 12:00am
Bathurst residents gathered with their dogs along the Macquarie River on the weekend for the RSPCA Million Paws Walk.

AR

Amy Rees

