Western Advocate
Home/News/Property

What it takes to be crowned home of the year

June 8 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

JW Constructions in Queensland has won the pinnacle Australian Home of the Year award at the 2022 HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards, for a skillfully designed home that reveals open plan living at its best.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.