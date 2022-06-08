JW Constructions in Queensland has won the pinnacle Australian Home of the Year award at the 2022 HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards, for a skillfully designed home that reveals open plan living at its best.
The stunning river-frontage home in Noosa has been designed to take full advantage of its spectacular location. Inspired by Brazilian modernism, the house grounds itself in local context, climate and culture.
Advertisement
The five-bedroom home flows effortlessly to embrace indoor and outdoor living. A combination of board-formed concrete paired with warm wood-grained accents creates an inviting interior, while natural greenery drapes elegantly from the expansive upper-level gardens.
An overseas client who wanted a base in Australia, engaged multi-award-winning JW Constructions alongside Shaun Lockyer Architects to design and build this expertly crafted home, which is set across three levels.
The basement includes a family TV room, games room and temperature-controlled wine cellar, while the ground floor accommodates a second family TV room, courtyard, pool and a main living and dining area. At the heart of the home is the central courtyard and sleek north-facing swimming pool with submerged views to be enjoyed from the lower-level rumpus area and wine cellar.
READ ALSO: Click here to discover what is happening in real estate with this week's realestateview eEdition.
The design achieves a spacious interior with spectacular south-easterly views across the river and into native bush, which sits opposite the house. With greenery visible at every opportunity, each room of the home flows effortlessly, connecting the indoors and out. The natural flow is further demonstrated through its choice of materials, with concrete and timber accents providing a clean, robust and inviting appeal to the luxurious home.
"Both the client and architect proposed concrete as the main building material throughout the dwelling, it was used on both the interior and exterior walls," said Jason Warren, director of JW Constructions. "While their application brought some challenges due to the complex and labor-intensive craftsmanship required, the resulting look alongside warm wood-grained accents creates a welcoming and textural interior and facade."
On the first floor, the luxury residence accommodates five bedrooms, four bathrooms and office with an outdoor balcony.
The material connection continues through the first floor with each bedroom consisting of a composition of materials including concrete and timber with an element of Gyprock plasterboard, which works to elevate the space by creating a fresh effect.
The judges were unanimous that the attention to detail in this home is outstanding. They commented that the quality of finishes, building construction and workmanship is flawless. The joinery throughout the home has also been expertly crafted.
The HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards are the ultimate platform to showcase the talents of the nation's top builders and designers. Winners are selected from state-based finalists, with awards in 23 separate categories including Professional Builders, display home, apprentice, bathrooms and kitchens.
HIA's managing director Graham Wolfe said the HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards recognise the best in Australia's residential building industry. "The workmanship of award winners is exceptional; demonstrated in projects that push the boundaries in design and innovation," he said. "It is my absolute pleasure to congratulate each winner for their hard work and commitment to excellence."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.