Western Advocate

Yetholme Rural Fire Service brigade set to get new fire shed

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
June 7 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A photo from the Statement of Environmental Effects looking towards the the site of the proposed RFS shed.

THE Yetholme Rural Fire Services (RFS) brigade is set to get a new fire shed after its existing one was damaged by snow.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.