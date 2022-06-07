THE Yetholme Rural Fire Services (RFS) brigade is set to get a new fire shed after its existing one was damaged by snow.
A development application (DA) has been lodged with Bathurst Regional Council seeking consent to construct the $730,000 fire shed at 8 Stafford Street.
The Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE) submitted with the DA explains that the existing shed became damaged after heavy snowfall.
"[A] recent heavy snow fall event in August of 2019 had compromised the roof structure; temporary propping had been installed to maintain the building integrity," it reads.
"The existing station is a two-bay shed and doesn't contain any meals facilities or amenities for the brigade. The RFS have received funding to rebuild a two-bay shed to the current RFS Cat 2A Design that includes amenities and meals facilities."
If approved, the new RFS shed would include two engine bays, a multipurpose room and amenities.
The building would be situated just to the south of the former RFS building.
With regards to car parking, one disabled car parking space is proposed to be provided adjacent to the front of the proposed development.
Informal car parking is available adjacent to the building and around the site for all other vehicles.
There will be no additional traffic generated as a result of the development, as it is simply a replacement for the existing RFS shed.
In addition to the new shed, a 50,000 litre water tank is to be installed at the rear of the proposed building to capture rainwater to be reused for toilets and for site-based purposes.
The SoEE says the plans are "considered compatible with the surrounding area and will have minimal impact" on the surrounding area.
"The proposed shed is located just behind the existing shed at the rear of the site - no impact on the streetscape is identified," it states.
"The height of the building is less than nine metres. The building design is consistent to that of the standard RFS shed design and is visually appealing."
The SoEE concludes that the proposal is considered to be acceptable and thus should be approved by council.
