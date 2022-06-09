Western Advocate
Good News

Plans for Bathurst Library disabled toilet upgrade finally progressing

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
June 9 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Disability advocate Bob Triming at the existing disabled toilet at Bathurst Library. Photo: RACHEL CHAMBERLAIN

AFTER more than a decade of asking, steps are finally being taken to upgrade the disability toilet at Bathurst Library so it is accessible for everyone.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.