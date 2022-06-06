Western Advocate

The election's over, so please get rid of the political signs | Letter

By Graeme Smith
June 6 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letter | The election's over, so please get rid of the political signs

NOW that the federal election is done and dusted, perhaps our newly returned local member, as he is not a minister or part of the government, could use some of his newfound free time to organise his supporters to remove the large number of his corflutes that are still being displayed around the electorate, before they weather, fall off and pollute the environment.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.