Letter | The election's over, so please get rid of the political signs

NOW that the federal election is done and dusted, perhaps our newly returned local member, as he is not a minister or part of the government, could use some of his newfound free time to organise his supporters to remove the large number of his corflutes that are still being displayed around the electorate, before they weather, fall off and pollute the environment.
As many of the signs are nailed to trees, he should also arrange for the nails to be removed to prevent long-term damage to the trees.
