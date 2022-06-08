THE NSW Government's Streets as Shared Spaces program trials temporary installations and pop-ups within the city centre that strengthen the amenity, accessibility, and economic vitality of the area.
Council has been successful in an application for more funding in the second round of the program with a grant of $500,000 that will be used to activate Machattie and Parrish lanes with new plants and greenery and art installations and to improve and complete the pedestrian connection of George, William and Howick streets.
The works will include:
We are currently seeking expressions of interest from qualified artists to produce, design and install public art in the Bathurst Town Square precincts as part of the project.
Wiradyuri and local Aboriginal artists and/or artists working on partnership with the local Wiradyuri/Aboriginal community are encouraged to apply.
For more information or to download the expression of interest form, visit YourSay Bathurst.
I ATTENDED the 124th Philippine Independence Day Celebration last Saturday organised by the Filipiniana Friends Group of Bathurst and Central West.
The event was held to commemorate the Philippine Declaration of Independence from Spain on June 12, 1898.
It was not just a celebration of an occasion or a date, but to also remember and honour the men and women who sacrificed their lives so the Filipino people could be free.
The Filipiniana Friends Group of Bathurst and Central West plays an important role in our region, representing the local Filipino community and promoting harmony, friendship and diversity.
Bathurst is fortunate to be home to many groups and organisations who each contribute to the diversity of our regional city and who all invest time and energy in improving life for those around them.
