THE blizzard conditions that have stayed with us for many days are proof that the brand new Albanese Labor government completely changed the climate in less than two weeks.
On a more serious note, we noticed that the heavy snowfall in the Oberon, Black Springs district assured a strong stream in the Macquarie River at Bathurst as the snow melted.
Now that the dust has settled following the federal election, there are several points to be made:
A SNAPSHOT of rural industry this week tells me that FMD has two very different meanings and each is vitally important.
The first meaning is Farm Management Deposits, which are a valuable tax management tool as they are used to flatline farm incomes over medium to long terms and every country accountant is familiar with their use.
In the second instance, Foot and Mouth Disease is a huge threat to our livestock industries as it is being found in cattle in southern islands of Indonesia, several hundred kilometres from our most northern shoreline.
All involved in rural Australia must remain alert but not alarmed.
RECENT comments have been made on the social value of livestock saleyards and we remember the numbers of people who attended the old Bathurst yards every Wednesday and on many Fridays.
It was a great meeting place for farmers and their staff and a local bank manager often told me that he okayed more business transactions at the weekly sales than he ever achieved in his bank office.
In its heyday, the Bathurst Merino Association attracted about 120 people to organised events on a monthly basis and these were good venues to make friends and swap ideas.
Busy workloads and random breath tests have changed a lot of habits and many a sportsman now drives home cold sober.
AFTER a lifetime of involvement in the sheep and wool industry, it does my heart good to see a lot of people wearing newly bought black woollen overcoats and thick woolly pullovers and slacks.
Some of the substitute materials look and feel good, but have a limited lifetime.
I still wear a pure wool patterned pullover that was bought from Danny White's Menswear in George Street in the 1970s.
BIRTHDAY congratulations to Andy Kajons and Ken Hamer, who are celebrating milestone birthdays but have definitely not passed their use-by date.
Andy was a long-time sheep and wool officer for the Department of Agriculture in Bathurst and was foundation secretary of the Bathurst Merino Association.
Ken has been a prime lucerne producer on the Vale Creek flats for many years, produces white wool from an Egelabra blood flock and co-manages the highly rated Barcoos Barn farmstay.
Each of these gentlemen may now be classed as aged with a good mouth.
THE COVID pandemic seems to be disappearing in the rearview mirror as we see so many comforting signs in our community every day:
THOUGHT for the week: Who may well be the first president of the Republic of Australia, Kevin Rudd or Malcolm Turnbull? He who laughs last often laughs best.
THERE was an Australia-wide offering of 34,872 bales in week 48 of sales.
By the close on Thursday, 30,292 bales had been sold and the Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) had moved sideways to close 6ac cheaper at 1414ac/kg.
Chinese first stage processors were very active and thus their indent buyer representatives were very busy purchasing what wool these clients required.
The re-export market for wool tops, yarn and finished product is very good, so it seems that these users will continue to buy.
Traders are reporting that there are only limited orders up for grabs, so things are a bit tough there.
The AUD/USD is still fairly volatile, which ultimately has some impact on the Australian wool market.
A lower AUD rate will always help the Australian wool market.
There are only two centres selling in Australia next week, with Sydney and Melbourne offering 33,000 bales.
IF you arrange a loan from your bank, you will be paying it off for 30 years. If you rob the same bank, you'll be out of jail in 10 years. There is a wise man on a hill in Kelso who is willing to give further financial advice if needed.
***
"HOW long were you in the army?" George was asked. "Exactly 186cm," he replied.
***
"I WANT you to have this gold bracelet that my dear old mum always wore," he said to his wife of 40 years. She had a look at the inscription, which read: "Do not resuscitate." Thanks DC.
