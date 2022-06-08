Western Advocate

It's clear evidence of a new political climate | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
June 8 2022 - 8:00am
THE EYES HAVE IT: Three little lemurs. I'm told they're a reminder of a Rockley front row in the 1960s.

THE blizzard conditions that have stayed with us for many days are proof that the brand new Albanese Labor government completely changed the climate in less than two weeks.

