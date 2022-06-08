Ice rink tickets are being snapped up with festival still weeks away

Western Advocate

Ice rink tickets are being snapped up with Bathurst Winter Festival still weeks away

Updated June 9 2022 - 4:01am, first published June 8 2022 - 8:00am
HUNDREDS of tickets have already been sold for the CBD ice skating rink as the city prepares for the first post-pandemic restrictions Bathurst Winter Festival.

