Ice rink tickets are being snapped up with festival still weeks away

HUNDREDS of tickets have already been sold for the CBD ice skating rink as the city prepares for the first post-pandemic restrictions Bathurst Winter Festival.
Tickets for the rink went on sale on June 1 and 300 had been sold as of June 7, Bathurst Regional Council said.
Advertisement
A curtailed festival was held in 2020, featuring online market stalls, music performances on social media and a drive-in cinema, while the 2021 festival had to be adjusted at the last minute when COVID restrictions tightened.
Council was forced to reduce the number of food vendors and the capacity on the ice rink just hours before the opening night on June 26 last year.
The 2022 Bathurst Winter Festival, in comparison, will be back to normal as it runs from July 2 to 17.
Council said accommodation was filling fast for the middle weekend, Saturday and Sunday, July 9 and 10, and that indicates "that a lot of people are coming to town".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.