What to do in Bathurst this June long weekend

IT MIGHT be the June long weekend but that doesn't mean there's nothing on in the Bathurst region.
We've put together a list of things to do for the three-day weekend, proudly brought to you by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
A RAIL enthusiast's steam dream will return to Bathurst this long weekend.
Australia's largest operating steam locomotive, Beyer-Garratt 6029, brought a crowd of hundreds to Bathurst Railway Station when it was in the city in 2018.
It will be back this weekend, when several 1.5-hour steam train rides will be available between Bathurst and Wimbledon on Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12.
That will be followed by a day trip to Orange this Monday, June 13.
For more information and tickets, visit www.thnsw.com.au/bathurst or call THNSW on 1300 11 55 99.
All ticket holders for the steam train trips will receive 20 per cent off their entry to the Bathurst Rail Museum.
A great fun way to start the day is with parkrun, where you can take your own time completing five kilometres on Saturday morning.
It's held every Saturday morning, so don't worry if you miss out on it this weekend.
The event takes place at Bicentennial Park, taking people on a run (or walk) around the Macquarie River, to complete the full five kilometres.
For more information, visit www.parkrun.com.au/bathurst.
SOME of the leading representative teams from across regional NSW are set to battle it out for glory when Proctor Park hosts two age groups of the Country Cup this weekend.
Bathurst will be hosting the under 12s girls and under 14s boys tournaments on Saturday and Sunday, with a total of six teams in the former (including a Bathurst team) and five teams in the latter.
The under 12s girls competition will feature Bathurst, Eurobodalla, Shoalhaven, Southern Tablelands, Griffith and Orange, while the under 14s boys competition, the likes of Shoalhaven, Far South Coast, Dubbo, Orange and Eurobodalla are all expected to compete.
Play will get under at 9am on Saturday, with the last games kicking-off at 4.15pm.
Sunday's games will also get underway from 9am, with the finals to be hosted in the afternoon. The under 14s boys final will be held at 3pm on field one, while the under 12s girls will get underway on the same ground at 4.15pm.
Basketball doesn't rest over the long weekend, and Bathurst Goldminers are answering the call as they send all their representative sides away to the John Martin Country Tournament.
The tournament sees teams venture to arenas across the state to take on associations that they normally wouldn't have the chance to face.
It's a chance for the Goldminers to unwind a little after their competitive Western Junior League campaigns but also an opportunity to push themselves against a variety of new opponents.
Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium will be playing host to the girls under 16s and 18s competitions - the only venue this weekend featuring two different divisions.
Each age group is split into premier, second and third divisions, with all of the Goldminers sides taking part in either the division two or three competitions.
The Goldminers' under 18s boys and girls, 16s boys and 12s girls will all be taking on the division two challenge while the 16s girls, 14s boys and girls and the 12s boys get set for division three action.
The National Trust's Miss Traill's House and garden will be open to visitors on Sunday.
This Victorian-era bungalow treats its visitors to a wide and varied collection of furniture, ceramics, horse racing memorabilia and art, much of it bequeathed to Miss Traill by her antecedents, some of whom were the original settlers of the Bathurst district.
Take a delightful stroll through the heritage garden and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere.
Tickets are valid for entry from 12 noon with a 3:30pm close.
Visit Miss Traill's House at https://www.nationaltrust.org.au/places/miss-traills-house for tickets and more information.
