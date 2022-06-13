Proceeds from the annual Headspace Cup has helped headspace Bathurst secure the services of a prominent mental health advocate and public speaker to visit local schools in order to encourage in-depth discussions around mental illness.
Nic Newling has achieved national and international acclaim for his authentic approach to reducing the stigma around mental health, with a strong focus on lived experience and language relatable to young people.
Mr Newling has spent the last few days visiting Year 10 students at Bathurst schools, and will conclude his time with a visit to Kelso High Campus on Tuesday.
Having spent much of his teenage years battling depression, severe anxiety and loss of identity, Mr Newling said he wants to stress the value of personal experience in normalising the challenge of mental health.
"We're talking about issues that affect many young people in the community and it's not simply a matter of providing ways to understand feelings, but what can actually be done to manage these emotions," he said.
"I found it quite difficult relating to a lot of the education around mental health at school because it seemed like just another subject, so if we can use storytelling as a vehicle to convey an important message, it's a more relatable way to get students talking about mental health."
Mr Newling founded the grassroots organisation The Champions with a view to normalise real and honest discussions around mental health.
He said the work of mental health advocates is never fully complete, with high school students in particular experiencing significant struggle with mental health as their identities rapidly develop.
"While mental health affects people of all ages, high school is very much a time where people are in transition from childhood to adulthood, which naturally comes with a lot of firsts and a lot of changes," he said.
"It's difficult enough for people who don't face significant mental health challenges, but when you add personal struggles on top of it, it can be quite the gargantuan battle."
Mr Newling said it's important for students to start honest discussions with friends and family members first, then seek out further help if needed.
"There's no need to wait for years to get the support you need, and early intervention always results in better outcomes," he said.
"Organisations such as headspace and Lifeline are available any time, and it's important for young people to remember they're never alone in their struggles."
headspace Bathurst community engagement officer Jake Byrne said its important for the organisation to secure important mental health advocacy opportunities for local students, with fundraising initiatives such as the Headspace Cup making it possible.
"It's great to see local money helping local people," Mr Byrne said.
"Nic isn't someone who comes to hype people up or offer mental health statistics, he shares a raw lived experience to make the challenges more relatable and impactful."
The Headspace Cup is a charity soccer tournament run by CSU Football Club each August to raise funds for the local headspace branch.
For more information on The Champions, visit www.thechampions.org.
