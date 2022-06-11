A NEW recruit who's a point scoring machine, experienced campaigners who are leading by example, plus fit and eager emerging talents - it's a mix that has Bathurst Panthers sitting on top of the Group 10 reserve grade ladder.
After six rounds of the 2022 competition the Ben Gunn coached Panthers are the only undefeated reserve grade side.
Panthers has scored more points that any of its rivals and only Lithgow Workies has been better in defence.
It is success Gunn puts down to both the balance he has within his playing group and simple hard work.
"I'm not shocked by how we've been going by any means because they've worked hard, the boys have been putting in at training," he said.
"I'm pretty impressed with the calibre of players that we've got within the senior group at the club, we've got a lot of depth there, and I think having a few graduates from the under 21s comp coming into reserve grade has helped.
"They'd played some footy, they were already fit, which helped a lot of get us off to a good start.
"The target at the start of the year was to graduate the young boys from 21s into senior league and then making sure we had the right mix of the older boys to give them a bit more confidence."
Two of those older players - Jarrod Gafa and Brent Seager - currently sit at the pointy end of the reserve grade best and fairest tally.
Blayney's Aiden Nunn tops the count on eight votes, with Gafa one behind him and former Panthers premier league star prop Seager on six.
Gunn said they've helped him to guide the younger members of the squad, while at the same time have drawn inspiration from the emerging talents.
"Gafa and Seags and Mike Wicks - they've been really good for the young boys. Whether it's a quick one-on-one conversation or leading by example. The young fellas, they're pretty open to asking for tips and suggestions, that's really good to have that interaction, I haven't seen that in a long time," he said.
"Just as much as that help the young boys, the older fellas are getting a lot out of that too, myself included. When you get that injection of youth you've got to keep up with them, they're full of energy, of us older guys, it makes us put in as well."
While Gafa and Seager have long served the Panthers well, a new face at the men in black is currently the leading point scorer in Group 10 reserve grade.
Winger Harry Hopkins, who played junior football with Panthers six years ago and represented both Group 10 and the Western Rams, has amassed a tally of 42 points thus far from four tries and 13 goals.
"One of the boys rang me up and said Harry Hopkins wants to come and play some footy. I didn't know Harry at all, but we're open for anyone who wants to come and have a bit of fun," Gunn said.
"Harry's come down and now he's putting some pressure on our first graders.
"So he's based in Lithgow but he's played some football down with Windsor Wolves and was in the junior systems with Penrith, so he's been great.
"He's a really fit, young fella and he really looks after himself physically."
While there is still plenty of football remaining to be played - there's 10 more rounds before finals - Gunn said the expectation he has for his squad is to be part of that finals series.
"Look, it would be disappointing if we weren't playing finals football," Gunn said.
"We've had a talk about it, making sure we don't get ahead of ourselves and continue to go week-to-week, but the back end goal is to make sure we're playing finals football.
"That's what's required from you when you're playing at Bathurst Panthers, there's that expectation that we're going to be there in the end. The club don't put any pressure on us for that, but the expectation is we play semi-final football."
