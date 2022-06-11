LITHGOW Workmen's Club had more shots and for much of Saturday afternoon's Western Premier League match it had more enthusiasm, but in the end it was Panorama FC who walked away with more.
After listening to the half-time pleas of coach Ricky Guihot to bring more intensity and hunger to their work, Panorama FC's players lifted and came from a goal down to post a 3-1 win at Proctor Park.
It was a victory that sees Panorama FC remain the undefeated league leaders, but it highlighted just how hungry its rivals are to end the streak.
Lithgow got the early goal, better controlled possession in the opening half, fired in a glut of shots and restricted Panorama's chances.
"We were lucky to only be 1-0 down at half-time, but to the boys' credit, they came out and got the job done in the second half," Guihot said.
"In the first half we didn't even scare their keeper, in the second half our first two shots were goals.
"It was just enthusiasm, that's all it is, they came to play.
"I said to the boys that when you're on top of the table, teams are coming here to beat you, so if you don't match them in enthusiasm, you're not going to get a chance to show your ability.
"Teams, just because they are sitting down the ladder, it doesn't reflect how hard they put in and try so if you don't be enthusiastic, that's what happens.
"I told the guys to show more enthusiasm at half-time, get in there, get in the arm wrestle, get in there and hassle. The first half we didn't want to do that, in the second half when we wanted to do it we got the goals."
In the build up to the round 10 clash, Guihot predicted that Lithgow would "bring their own brand of hustle and aggression" and that's exactly what the visitors did.
It took them a tick over three minutes to find an opener, attacking down the left edge before an excellent cross left Kobe Hunter with an easy tap in.
It was a goal that buoyed Lithgow further.
Captain Logan Inwood showed nice touch to create space for himself and sent in a number of shots, while behind him central defender Jordan Fordham shut down Panorama's attacking movements before they could really threaten.
The eighth placed Lithgow outfit looked a real chance of pulling off an upset as they went to the sheds at half-time with a 1-0 lead.
However, in the second half Panorama lifted its intensity.
On the hour mark defender Beau Yates attacked down the right edge and sent the ball across the face of goal, Panorama team-mate Steve Long following in to apply the finishing touch.
It was Panorama's first real shot of the match and they converted.
Though things were all square Lithgow did not back down and were it not for the sharp work of Panorama goalkeeper Chris Davis, the visitors would've taken the lead back.
Firstly Davis tipped a long-range effort into the crossbar when then safely bounced away, then three minutes later he made a diving save to hold out a Brad Luka shot.
However, as the game ticked inside the final 10 minutes, it was the hosts who took control.
Will Fitzpatrick was brought down in the box then from the penalty spot sent the Lithgow goalkeeper the wrong way, firing low to the left to make it 2-1.
Then with two minutes remaining Panorama sealed the win. Lithgow's goalkeeper slipped when attempting a clearance, Long managed to win the ball then crossed to Ryan Peacock who slotted home.
It was a win Guihot was happy to have.
"We were missing five blokes this week and Ossie [Brent Osborne] is a big out, he guides the boys around and directs them, tells them where they've got to be. But young Bryn [White] he done well, the three at the back did well," the coach said.
"It was a matter of staying in the game for longer periods of time, you do that and you'll get the rewards."
