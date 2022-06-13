Central West under 14s coach Tim Long had one word to describe his side's NSW Junior Rugby Union Country Championship campaign: "Wet."
And he wasn't wrong as the boys in blue ran on to Max Stewart Park with mud in their boots with parents looking forward to giving the washing machine a thorough work over in the next week.
Advertisement
After initially preparing in dry conditions, Long said his side's game plan had to be changed completely as the Orange weather allowed for a heavier track.
Central West's first game against Central Coast, acted as a wake up call with the eventual champions running riot in a 27-7 victory.
"We had to change the way we've coached because we prepared for that drier field," he said.
"We had to change our dynamic ... so it did take that first game to adjust, they weren't used to it but other than that the boys have been playing unreal."
Central West were able to change its fortunes as winger Taj Jordan crashed over for two tries in a 12-7 win over Central North.
That victory provided a reflection into the difficulties of the playing conditions with Central West previously dominating Central North in a trial.
"When we trialled against them on a dry pitch it was seven tries to nothing - then we came out to here and the boys dug deep and started working on that new game plan - it was a gritty performance," Long said.
"A few boys are from Orange and we know what conditions are like but it was just that forward game rather than backs so it was a big adjustment and everyone's been working well together and improving every game."
Playing for third in the Country division, the Baby Blue Bulls found victory to be just out of its grasp despite another Jordan double with Mid North Coast Axemen winning 14-12.
Jordan undoubtedly would've impressed NSW Country selectors and Long believes he's not the only one.
"There should be a number of those boys that are in that next round of selection but we'll just have to wait and see how we go tomorrow," he said.
Playing off for the under 14 boys NSWJRU state championship Hawton Trophy on Monday, Central West will verse the sixth placed side from Sydney Junior Rugby Union.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.