By John Seaman
Updated June 15 2022 - 9:29pm, first published 9:00pm
OUT OF THE WEATHER: A covered sheep handling facility is a great investment for this Riverina property and has achieved a 100 per cent tax allowance.

A $12,000 fine for the illegal use of cattle tags by a Victorian farmer is a heads-up for every producer as we all have to use Property Identification Tags on sheep and cattle before any sale transaction.

