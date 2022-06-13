UNDOUBTEDLY, climate change and the lack of a federal integrity commission significantly influenced the result of the recent federal election.
However, another issue, just as persuasive as either of these, if not more so, was also in play.
The simple fact of the matter is that, on May 18, 2019, the Australian people did not know who Scott Morrison was/is.
Come May 21, 2022, this was no longer the case.
