WINLOCK Jay is a little bitch with a lot of heart.
The Amanda Ginn-trained favourite Winlock Jay ($2.70) got off to a scorching start in Monday's Welcome GBOTA Maiden at Kennerson Park and did just enough to hold off the fast finishing pair of Flying Frog ($12, Shannon Kirby) and Lieutenant Dan ($2.80, John Buttsworth).
"She can come out quickly, and when does she comes out like a shot, but she has missed the kick a couple of times," Ginn said.
"That's what can happen when you change between tracks. She came out quick today. We hadn't been giving her much work with all the rain. We didn't think she'd need much work over the 300m because she'll go further."
Winlock Jay flew out of gate two to take the early lead ahead of Flying Frog and Lieutenant Dan, building up a two length lead over the pair on the turn for home.
Inside starter Drunken Billy threatened to join in on the battle up front before getting tripped up on the bend and falling to the back of the field.
Lieutenant Dan got back within a length of Winlock Jay with the straight in sight but drifted wide on the exit to give the leader some valuable breathing room.
Flying Frog saved ground along the rail to stay in touch of the leader but Winlock Jay held her advantage to the line.
The winning time was 17.82 seconds.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
