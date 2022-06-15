Western Advocate
Marita Shoulders shines in league and union roles as part of epic long weekend

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
June 15 2022 - 6:30am
MILESTONE MOMENT: Marita Shoulders (front, centre) and her NSW team-mates pose with the scoreboard at Leichhardt Oval after their State of Origin win.

SHE set up two tries for an inaugural State of Origin win, she was named in the first Australian Police Rugby League women's side then she helped the Central West union team to a third consecutive NSW Country Championships victory.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

