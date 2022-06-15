Letter | Council's climate shift will help the city thrive

Full marks to our council for accepting the scientific reality of climate change, enabling our city to survive and thrive as our world rapidly changes.
Much needs to be done.
Council will now be able to drive the changes needed to ensure our city remains liveable, and to make us a progressive community able to take full advantage of the employment and economic opportunities offered by a fossil fuel-free future.
