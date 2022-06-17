Western Advocate

It's a sign of how little we care for our trees | Eco News

By Andrew McAlister
June 17 2022 - 7:00am
On the way to Blayney on the Mid-Western Highway during this years federal election campaign. Photo: ANDREW McALISTER

IN the final days leading up to the recent federal election, a group of concerned citizens removed 37 campaign signs that were nailed and screwed to trees growing on public land along the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Vittoria.

