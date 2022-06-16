Western Advocate
Bathurst High School narrowly edged out by Orange High School 7-5 in Astley Cup tennis

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 16 2022 - 6:48am, first published 5:30am
THE start to this year's Astley Cup campaign was certainly a competitive one as hosts Orange High School edged out Bathurst High School 7-5 in the tennis on Thursday.

