A revolving door at the pub perched next to the laneway | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
June 19 2022 - 7:30pm
DRINK IT IN: The Empire Hotel in William Street, which began life as the Excelsior Hotel, had a colourful life.

OUR photo this week, which was taken 100 years ago, is of the Empire Hotel in William Street, where the chicken shop is now located.

The original, small two-storey brick building with its shingle roof was beside a laneway. A hotel and, later, the City Bank was on the other side.

