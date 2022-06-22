Snow properties: Are they worth it?

The ski season is just around the corner, which means Australia's alpine property market is about to come in for some extra attention.
But property experts say there are a few things buyers need to keep in mind before taking the plunge and splurging on a chalet to go with that lift ticket.
What's been happening in the ski resort market?
The mountain regions in the country's two largest states have recorded a growth trajectory similar to that witnessed in coastal hotspots during the pandemic, as Australians adopted the concept of holidaying at home with a renewed vigour.
"Similar to what we saw in beachside locations, our mountain regions also saw very strong demand through the pandemic," Ray White chief economist Nerida Conisbee said.
Prices vary significantly between resorts, having risen between 15 and 70 per cent during the pandemic.
Ms Consibee predicted a positive outlook for ski resort markets in 2022.
"With snow already starting to fall, it's setting up to be a strong season, particularly now borders have reopened and we can all ski where we want once again," she said.
Are there any risks to investing in a ski resort property?
Those strong price growth figures, and the appeal of being able to use your investment property as a holiday house and income producer, might have you contemplating a plunge into the ski resort market this winter.
But those contemplating investing in a ski town market would do well to consider the unique circumstances of the past few years, said Melbourne-based buyers agent Cate Bakos.
While Ms Bakos does not have a blanket policy on snow resort investments, she said that the same fundamental applied to all regional investments - location, location, location.
While distance from infrastructure hubs was a secondary consideration during the pandemic, when work-from-home ruled, it was likely to become an increasingly important factor in the year ahead.
"With the increasing call for return-to-the-office, whether it be full time or hybrid arrangements, I anticipate that the regional locations beyond a 90-minute commute may not continue to flourish as keenly as those regions closer to employment centres," Ms Bakos said.
32/1 Village Bowl, Falls Creek, Victoria
This four-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment in Victoria's Falls Creek resort was recently renovated. Split over two levels, it boasts stunning views to the mountains as well as handy features like a drying cupboard on entry.
The complex has a head lease until 2051. It's on the market with Zirky Real Estate.
506/TAA Friday Drive, Thredbo
This one-bedroom apartment is centrally located to Thredbo village and offers north-facing mountain views. It comes with a car park and separate guest and owner storage. It's being sold with existing bookings for winter 2022 in place, with Forbes Stynes Real Estate managing the sale.
Apartment 8 Castran Corner "The Hangar", Dinner Plain, Victoria
Located in Dinner Plain, a village 12 kilometres from Mount Hotham, this studio apartment offers an affordable entry point into the alpine market.
There's a car park included, and the apartment is located around 50 metres from village amenities. It's on the market with Castran.
