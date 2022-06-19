THEY may have been missing several of their core players on Saturday but that wasn't going to stop St Pat's from recording a 3-1 victory in men's Central West Premier League Hockey against Wanderers.
Pat's took down Wanderers for the second time this season, this time in Orange, on the back of an excellent second half performance from an understrength side.
Wanderers had turned up ready to battle on their home turf, and were keen to avenge their 4-1 defeat in Bathurst from two rounds earlier.
After the Saints found an early lead on Saturday Wanderers were able to find a response before half-time to let the visitors know that they would need to work hard for another success against the Orange squad.
And that they did.
Pat's stuck to their structure and game plan to pick up two more goals while keeping Wanderers' attacking opportunities to a minimum.
It's the fourth win in the space of five matches for the Saints, and it keeps them level at the top of the table with Lithgow Storm.
Regular Saints co-captain Tyler Willott, who was one of the Pat's players who wasn't available, said the team did a great job to pull through.
"We had a fairly different team compared to last time we played them. I was out and so was Shane Conroy. Niel [Howard, coach] was playing for us and Syd, our normal keeper, was out on the field," he said.
"We still managed to play the game that we wanted to play and we were able to come home with a win, so I was very happy with that."
While Willott said not every opportunity was put away by the Saints it was still a great result.
"I said to the boys before the game that it was a great opportunity to show our depth and that's exactly what they did. Everyone followed the plan and we were able to come away with the win," he said.
"It felt like we were on top for most of this game. They scored in the second quarter off an error from us, and just went bang, bang, goal. But the second half it felt like we were on top, and I feel that we could have put more in to be honest, but it was a great performance from us."
Pat's now set themselves for a big meeting with the Lithgow Storm next round.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
