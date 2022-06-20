Peter McDonald Premiership
Results
Ladder
Central West Rugby Union
Round 8
Blowes Cup
Results
First Grade
Second Grade
Third Grade
Colts
Ladders
First Grade
POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS
1 Cowra Eagles 8 7 0 1 105 5 33
2 Bathurst Bulldogs 8 6 0 2 46 5 29
3 Orange Emus 8 4 0 4 33 7 23
4 Dubbo Roos 8 4 0 4 -4 5 21
5 Forbes Platypi 8 3 0 5 -32 4 16
6 Orange City 8 0 0 8 -134 3 3
Second Grade
POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS
1 Bathurst Bulldogs 8 7 0 1 65 3 31
2 Orange Emus 8 5 1 2 89 5 27
3 Dubbo Roos 8 4 1 3 24 4 22
4 Forbes Platypi 8 4 0 4 34 5 21
5 Cowra Eagles 8 2 0 6 -109 4 12
6 Orange City 8 1 0 7 -103 4 8
Third Grade
POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS
1 Orange Emus 6 5 0 1 119 3 34
2 Orange City 6 4 0 2 67 1 29
3 Dubbo Roos 7 4 0 3 78 2 25
4 Bathurst Bulldogs 7 3 0 4 72 1 20
5 Cowra Eagles 6 0 0 6 -336 0 10
Colts
POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS
1 Dubbo Roos 7 6 0 1 140 4 33
2 Mudgee Wombats 6 5 0 1 93 3 33
3 Orange Emus 7 3 0 4 -14 2 19
4 Forbes Platypi 6 1 0 5 -63 3 17
5 Orange City 6 1 0 5 -156 1 15
New Holland Cup
Results
First Grade
Second Grade
Ladders
First Grade
POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS
1 Mudgee Wombats 6 5 0 1 154 4 34
2 Dubbo Rhinos 7 6 0 1 102 4 33
3 Parkes Boars 5 2 0 3 -65 4 22
4 Narromine Gorillas 5 1 0 4 -75 1 15
5 CSU Bathurst 7 1 0 6 -116 5 14
Second Grade
POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS
1 Mudgee Wombats 5 5 0 0 183 2 34
2 Dubbo Rhinos 7 5 1 1 145 5 33
3 Parkes Boars 5 1 0 4 -108 2 19
4 Narromine Gorillas 4 0 2 2 -35 1 17
5 CSU Bathurst 7 1 1 5 -185 0 15
Westfund Ferguson Cup
Results
Ladder
POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS
1 Dubbo Roos 7 6 1 0 238 6 37
2 Bathurst Bulldogs 6 4 1 1 145 3 32
3 Forbes Platypi 6 2 0 4 -97 1 19
4 Orange City 6 1 0 5 -121 1 15
5 Orange Emus 7 2 0 5 -165 1 14
Western Premier League
ROUND 11
CATCH-UP MATCHES FROM ROUND 4
Ladder
# Team P W D L GF GA GD PTS
1 Panorama 10 8 2 0 28 8 +20 26
2 Orange Waratahs 10 7 2 1 34 8 +26 23
3 Bathurst '75 10 5 5 0 25 16 +9 20
4 Barnstoneworth United 10 4 5 1 22 17 +5 17
5 Dubbo Bulls 10 5 1 4 26 20 +6 16
6 Parkes Cobras 10 4 3 3 22 25 -3 15
7 Orana Spurs 10 2 5 3 15 19 -4 11
8 Lithgow Workmen's 10 2 1 7 9 19 -10 7
9 Mudgee Wolves 9 0 4 5 11 23 -12 4
10 Macquarie United 9 1 1 7 10 25 -15 4
11 Orange CYMS 10 0 3 7 6 28 -22 3
Central West Premier League Hockey
Results
Women
Men
Ladders
Women
Team Played Wins Draws Losses Forfeits BYEs For Against Diff. Points
1. Panthers 6 5 1 0 0 1 19 5 14 22
2. Souths 5 3 1 1 0 1 13 7 6 14
3. St Pats 5 3 0 2 0 1 11 9 2 12
4. Orange United 5 2 0 3 0 1 14 17 -3 8
5. Parkes 5 1 1 3 0 1 5 9 -4 6
6. Bathurst City 5 1 1 3 0 1 6 11 -5 6
7. Cyms 5 1 0 3 1 1 5 15 -10 0
Men
Team Played Wins Draws Losses Forfeits BYEs For Against Diff. Points
1. Lithgow Storm 5 4 0 1 0 0 21 7 14 16
2. St Pats 5 4 0 1 0 0 16 8 8 16
3. Parkes 5 1 1 3 0 0 6 12 -6 6
4. Wanderers 5 0 1 4 0 0 4 20 -16 2
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
