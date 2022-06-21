ST PAT'S junior Dave Elvy is set for his biggest challenge yet, after he was named to represent the nation of his maternal grandparents.
Elvy, son of the Bathurst Panthers legend that shares his name, has been selected to represent Malta under 17s in its clash with Lebanon in Sydney on Saturday afternoon.
Elvy qualified for the national team as both his maternal grandparents were born in Malta.
While he's never been to the tiny Mediterranean island nation, the talented St Pat's under 16s junior is hoping to put his best foot forward for the Maltese juniors.
"I've never been there, so I don't know much about the country," he said.
"I just knew I had a bit of Maltese in me, so I was interested in playing for them.
"Dad brought it up with me and they were looking for some people to play, so I thought it be interesting to represent the country.
"I reckon it will be a pretty good opportunity to represent the family and see where the bloodline comes from."
Elvy is the only Group 10 junior to have been selected for the Malta under 17s team, with the rest of the squad sourced from clubs in Sydney, Brisbane, the Central Coast and Wagga Wagga.
While he might be unfamiliar with the rest of his team, Elvy is hoping Saturday's match against Lebanon will be a great opportunity to improve his game.
"I don't really know any of them. I went through the names, they might be a bit familiar when I see them," he said.
"It will be a good opportunity to mix with all the players and learn their playing styles. Hopefully playing with these experienced players can change my game."
Elvy will be hoping he can continue some of his fine form he's enjoyed in the St Pat's under 16s team this season.
The blue and whites have been flying in their competition, having won five games, drawn one and lost one.
"The season has been going pretty well," he said.
"Bloomfield has been the only team that has challenged us, but Mudgee was a bit of a challenge too. The rest were a bit easier."
He originally started off his rugby league career with Eglinton Eels, before making the switch to St Pat's in under 12s, to play alongside a number of his friends.
Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to persuade his father to get into any St Pat's gear.
"They try constantly and I try and get him some of the Pat's stuff, but he doesn't give in," he laughed.
"I reckon I'll be playing for Panthers before he gets into any Pat's gear."
The Malta under 17s team is set to train together for the first time at Kingswood on Friday, before the match at Belmore on Saturday.
Kick-off in Saturday's match is at 2.30pm.
