Flying Frog jumps ahead of pack to claim maiden win at Kennerson Park

HE WAS the short price favourite and Flying Frog didn't disappoint in the opening run at Kennerson Park on Monday.
Backed by the punters as the hot $1.65 favourite, the Shannon Kirby-trained dog was trailing Isla Sioux early before bolting away in the home straight to claim victory in the Welcome GBOTA Maiden (307 metres).
Advertisement
It was dog's first victory, having ran second once and two thirds in his last three starts in Bathurst.
READ MORE:
Kirby said Flying Frog had tried to crack it down in Sydney, but had no luck until he returned to racing back out in the Central West.
"We sort of bred him with a mate of ours. He went down to Sydney with the owner and he had him for a while, but he wasn't matching up with the quality down there, so he sent him back," he said.
"We mucked around with him and gave him four starts and there were a couple of placings. He should've won last week, really.
"He had nice odds then and got beat. He was a $1.30 today, so he was a bit short."
While he was in fine form on Monday, Kirby said there's still plenty of improvement for the young hound.
"He's just learning, because he's so young and green," he said.
"He's just learning what it's all about."
Kirby admitted there's no major races penned in for Flying Frog and he'll continue to bring him along to the races at Bathurst.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.