BATHURST Giants may have claimed a crucial away win against Dubbo Demons on Saturday, but the 14-point AFL Central West victory has come at a cost.
The Giants claimed a 6-3-39 to 4-1-25 win at South Dubbo Oval in the top of the table clash, with the Bathurst club solidifying its spot in first.
However, the win came at a cost, as Hailee Taylor and Amanda Scrivenor picking up injuries that will likely result in lengthy spells on the sideline.
"It was a good way to bounce back against Dubbo but it was a pretty hard fought game," Giants coach Liz Kennedy said.
"There were some pretty serious injuries from the game. One of the Dubbo girls broke her leg and one of her girls, Amanda Scrivenor, has done a pretty serious knee injury. Hailee has broken her hand as well.
"We're a bit decimated by injuries at the moment, but we'll be right."
Giants vice captain Elise Gullifer led the way with the goals, booting three majors, while Olivia Johnston, Molly McCrossin and Taylor kicked one each.
Heading into the fixture, there was plenty on the line, with the winner of the match to take first spot.
"There was a bit on the line," Kennedy said.
"The girls don't like losing, but it needed to happen [a couple of weeks ago]. We've got some work to do.
"It was very tough game."
Kennedy said the focus is to build up the numbers at training and on game day in the coming weeks.
"We just need to get our numbers back to training," she said.
"We had the long weekend and then a trip to Dubbo. We've got Bushrangers at home and then we've got another break and then it's full to finals time.
"We'll be looking to up the ante and get some good numbers at training. Our injuries are hurting us at the moment."
Giants take on Bushrangers this Saturday at George Park 1 from 12.30pm.
