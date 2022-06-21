LADY Bushrangers have continued their winning run over the Orange Tigers this AFL Central West season after picking up their third win of the year over their rivals to the west.
Bushrangers were 8-10-58 to 0-4-4 winners at George Park 2, extending their gap over the Tigers to 12 points in the race to lock down third position on the ladder.
Advertisement
The hosts ran out to a 21 to 0 lead at quarter-time as the Bushrangers midfield rarely let the Tigers get any easy clearances.
Bushrangers coach Pat Fisher said the big victory is a confidence booster heading into the back half of the season.
"It was a great performance. We needed that win because us and Orange are battling it out for that third place, and our defence held up really well all game," he said.
"We got off to a really good start. Our starts have been a little worrying at times, because when you get off to a slow start it can be tough to regather, but we kicked three goals in the space of five minutes in the first quarter.
"That gave us a foundation and we just went on with it from there."
READ MORE:
Fisher said the final scoreline disguises the fact that the Tigers forced his side to work hard for their points.
"I think our midfield were excellent all day, but credit goes to Orange because they were really physical all game. They kept at us but we managed to get that ball out of the midfield consistently," he said.
"All areas of the park stood out but I think the midfield weren't afraid to get in there, get the ball out quickly, and that helped us do a lot of damage early."
The Giants' win over Dubbo Demons on the weekend means the gap between the latter and Bushrangers has been reduced to eight points.
Fisher said the seven rounds so far have featured a promising build up in quality throughout his side.
"I think anyone can beat anyone on their day. I think that we're building well and I've said to the girls all year that we don't need to be beating them at the start of the year," he said.
"Last time we played Dubbo was great. We didn't get the result but we came off the field with them saying that we'd improved and the coaches are giving us heaps of credit, which is awesome to hear."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.