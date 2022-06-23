Western Advocate

Branch line from Oberon to Hazelgrove to be restored after contract signed

June 23 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IT'S OFFICIAL: Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway (OTHR) vice-president Ken Lingabala, Complete Asset Management director Jason Lang and operation manager Ashley Singh and OTHR president Greg Bourne.

THE rail revival in the Bathurst region continues after a contract was signed to restore part of a branch line between Oberon and Tarana.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.