HALL Stitched Up has found herself back in the winners circle for the first time since April, after the Andrew Hall-trained mare hit the post first at the Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday night.
Lining up from barrier eight in the opening race of the evening - the Vale Hilton Bonham Pace (2260 metres) - the four-year-old bay mare spent most of the race towards the front, before breaking away in the home straight to claim victory.
It was the mare's third career victory and first since a win at the same track back on April 6, in what was her second in a run of two consecutive wins.
Hall was pleased to see his mare claim victory, especially after two poor runs, which previously brought an end to a good run of form.
"She put a couple of bad runs in there, just with the gate. There was just issues moving up with the gate," he said.
"We got ODM. We got one at the trial and tonight was the second one."
Hall said he was pleased with how his mare raced.
"I just told Doug Hewitt to go back. In the end the speed was so slow that he poked around and got away with a slow half," he said.
"I'm pretty happy with [Hall Stitched Up. I haven't really looked ahead with what races are coming up. We'll just play it by ear, we'll just stay in Bathurst I guess.
"When she won in April, she won two in a row then. She had been consistent since, except for those two runs when she came towards the tail end. She had a second and two thirds."
There were plenty of eager eyes watching on across the entire meeting on Wednesday night, with champion Bathurst trainer Steve Turnbull on 3999 career training wins, while his son Mitch Turnbull was on 399 driving wins.
Unfortunately, neither could bring up their milestone wins, with Steve Turnbull's best chance being Im Desirable in the third being pipped by Nathan Turnbull's Marmitta by half a neck in race three.
Mitch Turnbull was also denied by half a neck, in the gig for Red Envy in race two. Nathan Turnbull would ultimately win that race with Im Captain Max.
