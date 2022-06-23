Western Advocate

Hall Stitched Up back in the winners circle for trainer Andrew Hall

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
June 23 2022 - 1:00am
SUCCESS: Doug Hewitt drove Hall Stitched Up to victory for Andrew Hall at the Bathurst Paceway on Wednesdady night. Photo: BRADLEY JURD

HALL Stitched Up has found herself back in the winners circle for the first time since April, after the Andrew Hall-trained mare hit the post first at the Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday night.

