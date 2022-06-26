The Parish Centre at Saints' Michael and John's Cathedral was the venue for Betty Burke's 90th birthday celebration on the weekend.
Guests travelled from as far as Sydney, to join with her large Bathurst-based family to be with Betty on Saturday.
Betty, who has lived in Bathurst since the age of five, is well known for her work in the community, including her work within the auxiliary at St Catherine's Aged Care.
During the party family and friends took the opportunity to catch up with one another and also look at photos taken of Betty and the family, which were featured in a slideshow on display.
