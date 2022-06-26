Western Advocate

By Alan McRae
June 26 2022
FAMILY MATTERS: James Barnes and his first wife Emily with daughters Ivy ("Doll") and elder sister Eily.

OUR photo this week is of a Kelso policeman who was in charge of the cottage and jail on Sydney Road. It shows James Barnes and his wife Emily with their younger daughter Ivy, who was called "Doll", and her elder sister Eily Fredricka at the front.

James Barnes was born on March 13, 1854 in England. He was the son of Anthony and Margaret Barnes (nee Ellwood).

