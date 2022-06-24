Western Advocate
Subscriber

Seven Bathurst Bulldogs players named across NSW Country men's, women's, colts training squads

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 24 2022 - 5:11am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Bulldogs will have a presence across the men's, women's and colts NSW Rugby Union Country training squads following Central West's impressive performances at the recent Country Championships at Tamworth.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.