Western Advocate
Photos

St Pat's halves Jack Branda and Sam Clarke shine in Group 10 JRL derby win over Bathurst Panthers

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
June 29 2022 - 1:00am
ON Sunday night it was the Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai show for New South Wales, but on Friday night it was a Jack Branda and Sam Clarke magic show for the Saints.

Local News

