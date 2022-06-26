Western Advocate
Collegians Mystified win 49-30 against Superstars United in Bathurst Netball Association A grade

By Bradley Jurd
June 26 2022 - 2:00am
VICTORY: The Collegians Mystified team following its 49-30 win over Superstars United on Saturday. Photo: BRADLEY JURD

A MASSIVE 49-30 victory over Superstars United has put Collegians Mystified within one point of the top two in the Bathurst Netball Association A grade.

