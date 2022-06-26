A MASSIVE 49-30 victory over Superstars United has put Collegians Mystified within one point of the top two in the Bathurst Netball Association A grade.
Heading into the round eight match on Saturday, Collegians had been enjoying a three game winning streak and while an undermanned Superstars kept within touch in the first half, the blue and whites ultimately pulled away to a 19-point win.
Collegians coach Melissa Noonan said she was pleased with her team's performance.
"We were a bit short of players with Cate Matthews and Alarna Dawson away, but the girls did amazing to run the game out with just seven players," she said.
"We've now got three weekends off before we come back. It gives the girls a chance to have a bit of rest, as we come back for the next part of the season.
"Hopefully we can keep our form going. It's always a bit tricky having the break and having to come back into it.
"The girls are definitely in a good place now and I think we'll peak towards the right end of the season."
Collegians were up 12-7 at the end of the first quarter, but it was an impressive effort by Superstars, who were playing with only six players in the first term.
Collegians would retain their five point lead at half time, up 23-18, before they started pulling away in the third term, leading 36-25 at the break, before running away with it in the final quarter.
Noonan said she was pleased with her teams overall performance.
"They all played so well. It's hard to pick who played the best," she said.
"They all played brilliant and they all hard their moments. They all stepped up, everybody did great."
While second place Bulldogs Verdelho claimed a 50-34 win over Mana, SASC 1st VII's upset 48-39 win over Panthers has made the minor premiership a little bit more exciting heading into a three week break.
