Western Advocate
Subscriber

Souths defeated 5-2 by CYMS in Central West Premier League Hockey women's

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 27 2022 - 1:30am, first published June 26 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEFEAT: Ali Stanford scored in Souths' 5-2 defeat to CYMS on Saturday. Photo: ANYA WHITELAW

SOUTHS' four game undefeated run in the Central West Premier League Hockey women's season has come to abrupt end following a three-goal loss to CYMS on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.