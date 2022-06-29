There's nothing worse than getting out of bed and being met with a freezing floor. Once the chill sets in, it stays! Design specialist from Beaumont Tiles, Rachel Gilding said the best way to combat the frost this winter is to install underfloor heating. Keeping your home cosy and warm, underfloor heating can help to prevent those wintry mornings and nights from infiltrating your home. Wouldn't it be great to come home and know that you could confidently take off those woolen socks without being met with icy floors? With systems accessible for living, kitchen, and wet areas like bathrooms, there's no need to withstand cold floors any longer.
How under tile heating works
There are two kinds of under tile heating systems: electric, which connects to the main electricity, and hydronic, which connects to the boiler. Both options can be used on various floor types but consult with a heating provider prior.
Tiles are arguably the most suitable flooring for under tile heating. They are the most thermally conductive of all floor coverings, allowing the energy from the under-floor heating tube to transfer quickly to the floor's surface.- Rachel Gilding, Beaumont Tiles
Under tile heating is hidden underneath tiles using tubing that helps warm up your living spaces; it not only heats the floor but also maintains the overall temperature of the house during the coolest times. It also assists in minimising the development of mould in wet areas, keeps the space dry and warm, and reduces allergens. There's no wall space or roof cavity required, and there's minimal impact on your room design. A touch screen wall thermostat makes it simple and enables programming 24/7.
Tiles are arguably the most suitable flooring for under tile heating. They are the most thermally conductive of all floor coverings, allowing the energy from the under-floor heating tube to transfer quickly to the floor's surface. This means a room stays warm long after the system is turned off, unlike traditional heaters where the heat dissipates quickly.
Under tile heating - a perfect DIY heating option
For a DIY enthusiast, under tile heating is a project to take on this winter as it is easier to install and relatively cost-effective than most people believe.
Hotwire technology will ensure that you don't need additional expansion joints to prevent cracks which is a typical requirement for underfloor methods. This 3mm thick, spooled electric heating element inserted directly under tiles, granite, marble, or slate will ensure you have warm winters every year.
Some underfloor heating models even have a Wi-Fi thermostat. You can control it entirely through an app on your phone or even just with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Home - giving you even greater and more convenient control. You can choose from a wide variety of designs in timber, terrazzo, and even concrete look tiles, which, when paired with under tile heating, will give you cosy living areas throughout the house, whether in the living room, kitchen, bedroom, or a bathroom.
