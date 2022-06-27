Mudgee captain-coach Jack Littlejohn has experienced plenty during a career that's included time in the NRL and English Super League as well as NSW Cup premiership win with the Newtown Jets.
But the finals format for this year's Peter McDonald Premiership is something the leading five-eighth can't understand.
Advertisement
The top four from each pool will advance to the finals, meaning it might not necessarily be the eight sides with the best records in 2022 left vying for the premiership.
After the weekend's round of action was dominated by Group 11 sides, the current top eight in the competition is currently made-up of four sides from each pool.
However, a side like Orange Hawks is currently fifth in the Group 10 pool but is just one win behind Group 11's fourth-placed side, Macquarie.
It's not inconceivable sides like Hawks or Bathurst St Pat's, current fourth in Group 10, could finish with a better record than some of Group 11's top four but miss out on finals.
The same goes for the Nyngan Tigers, who sit fifth in Group 11 but got back to winning ways with victory over Cowra on Saturday.
Littlejohn, speaking after his side's loss to Dubbo CYMS on Sunday, felt the top eight sides deserve to play finals regardless of where they finish in their pool.
"I don't get it," he said.
"If it was up to me or anyone from the outside looking in you'd just take the best eight sides, wouldn't you?
"I don't know why we didn't just combine both competitions and make it one big competition. I think that would make sense to everyone and then there's no worry about someone missing out who might have more points in our comp than someone in Group 11.
"It doesn't really make sense to me. But that's what they've come up with and we'll go with it."
Speaking after the format was confirmed last week, NSW Rugby League's Tim Del Guzzo said the decision to make it four from each pool was done to ensure both Group 11 and Group 10, two competitions with a long and proud history, were well represented.
"We didn't want to do away with both of the groups altogether," he said.
"Maybe at some point it will merge altogether, but we wanted to give out that traditional silverware and keep the legacy of both competitions alive. There will be a premier in each group so we keep the traditional silverware and keep the traditions in both groups going.
"An overall top eight is something we can look at in the future, especially given the evenness of the competition, but we would like to lock in (the format chosen for 2022), we think it's a good idea. Obviously we're not going to say everything is set in stone, but we want to try and keep it if we can."
Advertisement
Ten rounds of the 2022 regular season have been played, with six more ahead before the finals series kicks off.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.