Western Advocate
What's on

Your ultimate guide to the 2022 Bathurst Winter Festival

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
June 28 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The illuminations that lit up the Bathurst Court House in 2020 will be back again for the 2022 Bathurst Winter Festival. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

THE CITY has been affected by COVID-19 restrictions in the past two years, but organisers are ready for the biggest Bathurst Winter Festival since 2019.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.