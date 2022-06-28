PLEASE join us for the fourth leg of the While The World Waits travelling exhibition of contemporary art by Central West artists.
The show will open in Mudgee this Friday, July 1 at 6pm upstairs at Mudgee Arts Precinct (MAP).
There will be a half-hour music set by Bathurst locals Smith and Jones, who performed their track Help This Little Heart Of Mine on the While The World Waits album.
The Arts OutWest-curated exhibition showcases some of the region's most exciting visual artists as they each respond to original music reflecting on the challenges of 2020/21.
While The World Waits will be on exhibition at Mudgee Arts Precinct until Sunday, July 31.
Also opening downstairs in the main gallery is Mating Dance by Anna-Wili Highfield with sound by Bree Van Reyk.
Mating Dance, an installation of sculptures made from paper and copper pipe, pays homage to the brolga.
ARTS OutWest's executive director Kylie Shead will introduce Arts OutWest, our services and program at an in-conversation event at Mudgee Arts Precinct at 2pm this Saturday, July 2 in the Seminar Room.
A panel, including artist Christine McMillan, musicians Smith and Jones, Arts OutWest music industry officer Patrick Coomey and artist and curator Steven Cavanagh will discuss the While The World Waits exhibition and the music that inspired the show.
This will be followed by an informal meet-and-greet with some of the Arts OutWest staff.
THE Nhadhu Wiradjuri Yinna - Nyree Reynolds Retrospective at Platform Arts Hub at Blayney will open at 2pm on Saturday, July 2.
Nyree is a painter, muralist and community artist who lives and works in Blayney.
Her paintings depicting the Aboriginal children of the Stolen Generations have been described this way: "In these ephemeral and quite beautiful works, the figures float surreal across the vivid Australian outback. The works evoke a sense of loss and heartbreak. Nyree is a strong storyteller and is able to more than capably get her message across to the viewer."
The opening will be presented by Nyree Reynolds and will feature the voices of the Wula Gurray - Voice of Change Choir, a youth Wiradjuri choir from the Orange Conservatorium of Music.
The exhibition will run until Friday, July 29.
IF you think you'd make a good fit for The Journey Person Collective and handmade pop-up shop, then they would love to hear from you.
You must live in regional NSW.
The collective members, based in Orange, work together to curate, celebrate and promote quality handmade items from a range of skilled designers and artisans based in regional NSW.
They sell jewellery, clothing, accessories, furniture, sculpture, art, ceramics, textiles, homewares and tonnes more.
If you think your products work with their brand, apply to become a member and seller.
Fill out the application form at www.cornerstoregallery.com/the-journey-person and email some images of your products to cornerstoregallery@outlook.com.
