Western Advocate

And now it's Mudgee's turn to welcome the world | The arts

By Steven Cavanagh
June 28 2022 - 1:30am
HAUNTING: Aboriginal artist Nyree Reynolds' painting Sorry depicts Aboriginal children of the Stolen Generations blending into the landscape, their own Country from which they were removed. Photo: ARTS OUTWEST

PLEASE join us for the fourth leg of the While The World Waits travelling exhibition of contemporary art by Central West artists.

