The Eglinton Eagles side of 'Slugger' John Bullock, Kurt Booth, Robert Mack and Andrew Tree travelled to Cowra last weekend to participate in the Cowra Seniors Tournament.
A strong line up players from Canberra, West Wyalong, Northern Beaches, Cowra and Eglinton took part in the tournament.
Captain-coach of the Eagles, Bullock, who has played in many tournaments in his career, believes the experience for the Eglinton players to play in this tournament would improve their tennis immensely.
"We don't get to play tournaments due to our Saturday afternoon tennis competition commitments, so this tournament was a stepping stone for the players to experience a new level of tennis," Bullock said.
The Eglinton Eagles were in the A grade event, a round robin format where you play eight games, with each player serving twice.
There were five pairs, Graeme Smith/Tim Harris from Canberra, Wayne O'Connell/Colin Lyons also from Canberra, Stewart Palmer/Andrew Bartlett from Bathurst and West Wyalong respectively, Slugger John Bullock/Kurt Booth from Eglinton and Robert Mack/Andrew Tree also from Eglinton.
The Eglinton Eagles duo of Slugger Bullock/Booth went out with all guns blazing winning a thriller in there first match against Canberra 4-4 all 5-2 in the tie-break.
Eglinton's Mack/Tree duo looked down and out in their first match but clawed their back playing some super tennis to win against Canberra 5-3.
Canberra were looking strong, but the Ego boys would not lie down.
The Bullock/Booth duo were in for a fight and that it was as the pair went down to Canberra in a thriller 4-4, 5-3 in the tie-break.
The next match Egos Eagles Mack/Tree lost to Canberra 7-1 but battled on gamely.
Eglinton Eagles Bullock/Booth were now up against the tall poppy pair of Palmer/Bartlett.
Slugger believed it was time for his trump card to come into effect, well that it did and the Ego boys turned back the clock playing very smart tennis to win the set 5-3.
The Eglinton Eagles held their head high in the tournament with the result being, Canberra winners on 20 points, West Wyalong second on 19 points, Eglinton third on 18 points, Eglinton fourth on 17 points and Canberra fifth on 16 points.
A reminder to all players that next weeks edition will be on our grand opening of our new club house.
The grand opening will be held at the Eglinton Complex this Saturday week July 9.
It's going to be the highlight of the year, a real champagne event.
